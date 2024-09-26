NYC City Councilwoman Cabán Calls on Hochul to Remove Adams — ‘He Cannot Govern’

New York City Councilwoman Tiffany Cabán (D) said Thursday on CNN’s “The Lead” that New York City Mayor Eric Adams should be removed by Governor Kathy Hochul (D-NY) after his indictment for his alleged role in campaign finance and foreign influence crimes.

Cabán said, “The question really for New Yorkers right now is can this mayor in this moment govern, can he deliver the critical services that New Yorkers deserve every single day? And we know that he can’t even before the indictment dropped. So it’s not just that he has now been criminally indicted for first in the history of New York City. It is not just the mass exodus of high level officials in the administration, but it’s this ongoing pattern of mismanagement and corrupt that has broken down on the city’s ability to deliver government services and provisions and you are yes, innocent until proven guilty. I am a huge proponent of due process. But this is about can he deliver and do the job? This is way too distracting in this moment.”

Host Jake Tapper said, “Governor Kathy Hochul has the power to remove Mayor Adams from his position should she?”

Cabán said, “Yes. You know, like I said, this is a moment where it’s very clear that he cannot govern. There is an inability for government to function the way it is.”

