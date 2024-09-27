MSNBC’s Reid: If Trump Is Elected His ‘Hitlerian Dictatorship’ Will Destroy Our Economy

MSNBC host Joy Reid said Friday on “The ReidOut” that if former President Donald Trump wins in November, he will implement a “Hitlerian dictatorship.”

Reid said, “We begin tonight with just 39 days to go until election day, with early and absentee voting already underway in some states. While Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are barnstorming the country, talking about what they call an opportunity economy and making things more affordable for Americans, including housing, food, and starting a business, Donald Trump has forced another issue into the center of the campaign, with a lot of hem from right-wing media including Fox, his running mate’s admitted lies, the internet and social media, and conspiracy theories cooked up by literal white supremacists. That issue is immigration.”

She continued, “Donald Trump knows he can’t win the election based on the crappy job he did as president or his frankly crazy ideas for another administration, like spiking the cost of everything we buy through tariffs. So instead, he’s going with fear of immigrants.”

Reid added, “A majority of voters say they trust Trump more when it comes to dealing with the border. A man who doesn’t know the difference between political asylum and an insane asylum and his plans to deport every immigrant would send our economy into a freefall because fear, whether real or irrational, can be an effective political tactic. The question now for America is, have we gotten to the point where we would destroy our own economy and walk willingly into a Hitlerian dictatorship because of the fear Donald Trump and his MAGA cronies are perpetuating solely for their own political benefit.”

