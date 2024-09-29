Psaki: Trump Hides in ‘Dark Comfort Zone of Nasty and Racist Attacks’

MSNBC host Jen Psaki said Sunday on “Inside” that former President Donald Trump hides “in his dark comfort zone of nasty and racist attacks.”

Psaki said, “Trump is also running scared from a second debate insisting it is too late despite having debated around this proposed date in 2016 and 2020. On that front even the Fox News host Bret Baier is calling him out saying this week he thinks Harris would agree to the Fox News debate and the holdup is Donald Trump. So he is too chicken to meet Harris on a debate stage and instead goes back to a safe place resorting to some of the nastiest attacks in the friendly MAGA confines of a campaign rally.”

At a campaign rally in Wisconsin, Trump said, “Kamala is mentally impaired. Joe Biden became mentally impaired and come all a was born that way. She was born that way. If you think about it, only a mentally disabled person could have allowed this to happen to our country and anybody would know that.”

Psaki said, “That was gross. But really what we see right now is one candidate who leans in and not afraid to address and embrace the areas where she has skeptics and that is what leaders do by the way.”

She added, “A candidate who hangs a lantern on her vulnerabilities and another runs away from all of it. Who just seems to hides over and over again in his dark comfort zone of nasty and racist attacks.”