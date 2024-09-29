Sen. Kelly: Trump Doesn’t Want to Solve Immigration Issue ‘He Just Wants to Talk About Problems’

Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that former President Donald Trump did not want to solve the immigration issue.

Instead, according to the Arizona Democrat, he “just wants to talk about problems.”

Kelly said, “I was with the vice president a couple of days ago at the border, and it was great to have her there, and it was a good trip. She got to meet with elected leaders and talked about these issues specifically and how it affects Arizona, the state of Arizona. Hey, she’s a prosecutor, she’s a border senator, a border attorney general. She knows how to handle these issues. The executive actions that the White House took, they had to take these executive actions because Donald Trump told Senate Republicans that they were not allowed to work out a deal with Democrats. We actually had the deal, and then he told them that they had to walk away from this because Donald Trump doesn’t want to solve this problem. He just wants to talk about problems.”

He added, “So, yeah. She’s prepared on day one to deal with this issue. She said she would sign that legislation into law. It’s up to us in the Senate, myself, Senator Rubio and others, to bring that legislation back and send it to her desk.”

