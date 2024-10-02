Harris Surrogate on Rioter Bail Fund: She ‘Can Bring People Together’ ‘That Was a Symptom of What Was Wrong’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Harris-Walz Campaign Surrogate Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) responded to a question on 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris’ past support of a bail fund for people arrested for rioting in Minnesota by saying that Harris “can bring people together rather than divide us and play people against one another. I think she can heal a lot of these issues that are dividing our country, and that was a symptom of what was wrong with our country.”

Host Sean Hannity asked, [relevant exchange begins around 5:25] “In 2020, we had nearly 600 riots in this country, and after a police precinct in Minnesota — Minneapolis was burned to the ground, four days later, she supported a bail fund she tweeted out. And then said on Colbert, the rioters aren’t going to stop, they shouldn’t stop, and we’re not going to stop. Did she support insurrection that day?”

Polis responded, “I think she’s the kind of president that can bring people together rather than divide us and play people against one another. I think she can heal a lot of these issues that are dividing our country, and that was a symptom of what was wrong with our country. And I don’t think Donald Trump’s a person who can do it, we would go back to the days of chaos, rather than forward with unity.”

