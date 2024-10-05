MSNBC’s Mitchell: Harris ‘Seems to Falter in Interviews’, Avoiding Them Isn’t About Taking Message to Voters

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” host and NBC News Chief Washington Correspondent and Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent Andrea Mitchell stated that 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris “seems to falter in interviews.” And dismissed the argument that she’s trying to take her message to voters by noting that TV interviews also reach a lot of people.

While speaking with Harris-Walz Campaign Co-Chair Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) Mitchell said, “Congresswoman, as a Co-Chair of the campaign, there’s criticism from some that Vice President Harris is not doing enough interviews, that she’s out there campaigning, but she’s not taking part in interviews. I know she was willing to do another debate, Donald Trump refused, so far. Time is running out. But she seems to falter in interviews. She did one with Stephanie Ruhle. She did one, of course, with Dana Bash. She did one with local Pittsburgh KDKA. That’s three interviews in this entire campaign.”

After Crockett responded that “I honestly am the type of person that believes in taking your message to the people.” Mitchell countered, “Well, she could certainly do more interviews, local interviews, network interviews. And those all get carried on television. It’s the same as a rally. It’s having the same impact, in terms of reaching a lot of people.”

