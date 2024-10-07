FEMA Deputy Admin.: We Have Enough Money to Handle Storms ‘Yet to Come,’ Mayorkas Wanted ‘to Be Prepared’

. @fema Deputy Administrator Erik Hooks says “it is absolutely untruthful that any money has been diverted from the disaster relief fund and sent to the migrant program,” in response to misinformation about money meant for Hurricane Helene response and recovery. pic.twitter.com/6XAGK0QrbE

During an interview with CBS on Monday, FEMA Deputy Administrator Erik Hooks stated that “there is absolutely enough money for FEMA and the federal family to execute on the response and recovery for Hurricane Helene and the storms that are yet to come, Hurricane Milton, which is also in focus for us.” And Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said that they don’t have enough for the whole season because “we are seeing a longer hurricane season. And so, we want to be prepared to meet the needs throughout the entire hurricane season or what may come. And so, we work actively with Congress and the administration to obtain supplemental funding for hurricane relief and response.”

Hooks said, “Well, first of all, let me say that there is absolutely enough money for FEMA and the federal family to execute on the response and recovery for Hurricane Helene and the storms that are yet to come, Hurricane Milton, which is also in focus for us. Due to the nature of hurricanes being more complex and severe, they are very, very costly. Each year, we do have a number of hurricanes that cost us over a billion dollars in response and relief efforts. And so, that does lend itself to us working with the administration and Congress to receive more funds for hurricane relief.”

Co-host Adriana Diaz then asked, “Well, then why would Secretary Mayorkas say that you don’t have enough money for the entire hurricane season?”

Hooks answered that they “certainly have absolutely enough funding to address Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton, and, again, we are seeing a longer hurricane season. And so, we want to be prepared to meet the needs throughout the entire hurricane season or what may come. And so, we work actively with Congress and the administration to obtain supplemental funding for hurricane relief and response.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett