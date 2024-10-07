Harris on Waiting to Act on Border: We Put Forward a Bill on Day 1, then Waited for Years

During an interview with CBS’s “60 Minutes” aired on Monday, 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris answered a question on why the Biden-Harris administration didn’t implement the asylum executive order that President Joe Biden recently enacted earlier by saying that the first bill they proposed was on immigration and then talking about her Republican opponent, former President Donald Trump killing the Senate border bill that came about years later.

“60 Minutes” Correspondent Bill Whitaker asked, “You recently visited the southern border and embraced President Biden’s recent crackdown on asylum seekers. And that crackdown produced an almost immediate and dramatic decrease in the number of border crossings. If that’s the right answer now, why didn’t your administration take those steps in 2021?”

Harris responded, “The first bill we proposed to Congress was to fix our broken immigration system, knowing that, if you want to actually fix it, we need Congress to act. It was not taken up. Fast forward to a moment when a bipartisan group of members of the United States Senate — including one of the most conservative members of the United States Senate — got together, came up with a border security bill, well, guess what happened? Donald Trump got word that this bill was afoot and could be passed and he wants to run on a problem instead of fixing a problem, so he told his buddies in Congress, kill the bill, don’t let it move forward.”

