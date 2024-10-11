Harris Spox: Trump’s Economy Was Good Because of Obama, Then COVID Happened

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Alex Wagner Tonight,” Harris-Walz Campaign Senior Adviser and Senior Spokesperson Adrienne Elrod stated that the “economy was good, for Trump, at the beginning, because of President Barack Obama’s economy.” But, at the end of Trump’s term, “when the pandemic happened, President Biden had to come in and clean it up. Otherwise, we were heading toward a recession.”

Elrod said, “Trump likes to go out there and talk about how great the economy was, but…that economy was good, for Trump, at the beginning, because of President Barack Obama’s economy. And then, at the end, when the pandemic happened, President Biden had to come in and clean it up. Otherwise, we were heading toward a recession. President Biden came in, showed leadership, along with Vice President Harris, made sure that we had a recovery plan in place, made sure that we had policies in place to make sure that we didn’t go into a recession. And now, Vice President Harris, of course, is going out there and talking about how she’s going to continue to lower costs for families, continue to do things to drive down inflation. She’s actually put out policies.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett