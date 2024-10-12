CO Gov., Harris Surrogate: She Just Had Hard Time Thinking of Differences from Biden ‘on the Spot’

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D), who is also a Harris-Walz Surrogate, said that 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris “is a totally different person” from President Joe Biden, but she didn’t mention what she would have done differently because “it’s hard to think of things on the spot.”

Host Kaitlan Collins asked, “When she was asked the other day if there was anything that she would have done differently from Biden, she said not a thing that would come to mind. Do you think, on immigration, she should have said, yes, that she would have handled things differently had she been president?”

Polis responded, “Well, look, this is a totally different person. So, I’m excited by Kamala Harris. I think Joe Biden did a fine job as President. There [are] many things I agree with him on, many I disagreed with him on, but I am very excited by what Kamala Harris brings. And when she talks about the opportunity economy, when she talks about small businesses, that’s something that I’m sure Joe Biden might like, but it’s not who he is, it’s not what he talks about. He talks about factories and building stuff, and God bless him for it. But Kamala Harris is talking about the future and she’s the change candidate we need, rather than returning to a former president who had a very mixed record as president, including policies that led to rapid inflation and slower economic growth.”

Collins then followed up, “But do you think she should have answered that question differently then, because you’re a Governor who’s had to deal with immigration in your state?”

Polis answered, “Look, she was probably asked it and it’s hard to think of things on the spot. But there [are] going to be many differences between Kamala Harris and Joe Biden, because it’s a totally different person, it’ll be a totally different team. I think, again, Joe Biden did a great job as a transition to help lead the way for a president that’s future-oriented, that embraces the opportunity economy and small business, will take on the border security issue and solve it. She’s a prosecutor, she’s put criminals behind bars, and that’s something that is a great experience for a country that’s yearning for a president that will help make us safer.”

