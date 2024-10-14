Walz: Harris’ ‘Leadership Style’ Gives Us ‘Opportunity’ to Differ from Biden on Middle East

During an interview with 7 News Detroit on Monday, 2024 Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) responded to a question on if a Harris-Walz administration will be different on the Middle East than the Biden-Harris administration by saying that “I think the leadership style that she will bring to this is one that gives us that opportunity.”

7 News Detroit reporter Sarah Michals asked, “Here in Michigan, many of our community members have family and loved ones in the Middle East. What would you do differently than the current Biden administration to put an end to the violence that we’re seeing in the Middle East?”

Walz responded, “Yeah, it’s unacceptable, as we pass the one-year anniversary of the Hamas terrorist attack and the hostages that need to be returned and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, as we’ve seen this, I think it comes to the leadership that Kamala Harris has shown that she can bring forward. I think it’s been very clear, especially over the weekend, with former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley (Ret.) saying Donald Trump is the most dangerous person to our country and global stability. I think what we do is, we make sure we lead with our values, we do not abandon our allies, and we do not coddle dictators, as Donald Trump has done. I think that’s the first thing that sends a strong message that our allies unify together and we bring stability to the region, and I think Kamala Harris is the person to do that.”

Michals followed up, “Is there any action that the two of you would take together that would be different than what we’re seeing right now?”

Walz answered, “Well, I think the leadership style that she will bring to this is one that gives us that opportunity. I think you see our allies are nervous, at this point, of Donald Trump. They know that he can’t be trusted, and that’s whether it’s in the Middle East or whether it’s in Ukraine or, quite honestly, whether it’s in the Pacific, where Donald Trump tends to cater towards folks who are not with us. And I think that type of relationship-building starts to strengthen our allies. Because this is going to take a broader effort, and Kamala Harris has proven — she’s met with over 150 world leaders, when she’s in the Situation Room, the experts know that she’s the right person to be there. When Donald Trump’s in the Situation Room, secretaries of defense, his own national security adviser, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, say he can’t be trusted, and that’s a big difference.”

