Sanders: Harris ‘Deserves the Credit’ for ‘Most Progressive’ Admin. on Domestic Policy Since FDR

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) reacted to 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris saying that there’s nothing she would have done differently than President Joe Biden by stating that “on domestic issues, President Biden has probably been the most progressive president since Franklin Delano Roosevelt. … And Kamala Harris has been at his side throughout that whole process and she deserves the credit.”

After Sanders said that he thinks Harris should be more aggressive on economic issues, host Kaitlan Collins asked, “I wonder what you made, Senator, then, last week, when we heard from Harris, when she was asked what she would have done differently than Biden had she been president. Initially, she said nothing came to mind. Then she said putting a Republican in her Cabinet, something she’s pledged to do. But, from your vantage point, do you think that was enough of a course correction that she offered to voters?”

Sanders responded, “Well, frankly, it’s no great secret, I happen to believe that, on domestic issues, President Biden has probably been the most progressive president since Franklin Delano Roosevelt. And I think he’s done a lot of good work in a lot of areas, which I think he is not getting the kind of credit that he deserves [for]. And Kamala Harris has been at his side throughout that whole process and she deserves the credit. I think it’s no great secret, that the area that I and a lot of folks do have disagreements with in the Biden administration is the war in Gaza.”

