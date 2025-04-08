DOGE Considering Cuts to Woke Medical Journals

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is considering cuts to woke medical journals, multiple sources tell Breitbart News.

This move involves ending government-funded subscriptions to scientific and medical journals known for spreading propaganda under the guise of legitimate scientific research — a reality that Americans truly began to grasp during the era of the coronavirus. Many Americans were bullied with fake news weaponized by the Biden administration, urging mass masking as well as vaccines — neither of which prevented one from contracting the virus or spreading it, despite false claims from former President Joe Biden and other medical officials.

WATCH — Trump: DOGE Will Continue Even Whenever Elon Has to Get Back to His Companies:

One such medical journal at the center of the controversy is the European publisher Springer Nature, which used its flagship publication, Nature, to attack those who were skeptical of the coronavirus vaccine, asserting that they were spreading “misinformation.”

“Widespread acceptance of a vaccine for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) will be the next major step in fighting the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, but achieving high uptake will be a challenge and may be impeded by online misinformation,” the report read in part.

As late as September 2024, the publication continued to push the theory that the virus naturally occurred, despite the fact that U.S. intelligence agencies even recognize that the lab leak theory is the most likely explanation.

This woke journal has also pushed gender insanity, publishing a piece last year titled “Beyond the trans/cis binary: introducing new terms will enrich gender research,” providing this scenario:

“Are you transgender?” Participating in a study for their public-health class, neither Alex nor Luna knew how to answer. Alex uses they/them pronouns and identifies as agender. They are also among a growing number of young people who have been raised in a gender-neutral manner: their parents did not refer to them as a boy or a girl until they were old enough to choose for themselves. Whatever genitals Alex was born with is not common knowledge. If you are agender and were never assigned a gender, does that make you transgender?

Despite the obvious propaganda and bias, it is believed that Springer Nature is receiving millions of taxpayer dollars.

WATCH — Trump Mocks Democrats for DOGE Derangement Syndrome at Congress Address:

“Science and academia have been politicized by woke ideologues,” one source told Breitbart News. “So we’ve got to end the cabals that control what research gets published. It’s a massive money-making operation for the Left and DOGE is making sure taxpayers don’t continue to get fleeced.”

“American taxpayers shouldn’t be funding this garbage,” a second source told Breitbart News. “If they want to publish this stuff, that’s fine. Go for it. Make fools of yourselves. But DOGE isn’t going to allow you to make a fool of the American taxpayer anymore.

DOGE has taken similar action against government waste, slashing subscriptions to Politico, which reportedly received $8.1 million in federal funding in fiscal year 2024 alone. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said those days are over.

According to the latest update from DOGE, it has saved U.S. taxpayers $140 billion thus far, terminating wasteful contracts, grants, subscriptions, and more.