Clyburn: Kamala Harris Needs to Do More Town Halls

Representative James Clyburn (D-SC) said Thursday on CNN’s “The Lead” that Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris should hold more town hall meetings to interact with voters.

Host Jake Tapper said, “Do you think that she should be doing more rallies? I covered Obama in 2008, as you might remember, I would often interview you when I was covering that campaign and at this point, she’s doing two rallies today. But generally speaking, comparing her rally schedule in October to his rallies schedule in October 2008 he did more. Now, maybe we’re in a new era, maybe 2024 you don’t need to do that. I don’t know. Certainly Donald Trump is not doing the same number of rallies that he did in 2016. but what do you think if you were telling her i mean, she’s a young vigorous woman. I mean, she has energy. she could be contrasting her youth comparatively. do you think she should be doing more?”

Clyburn said, “Well, I think you know, my theory on that is she should be doing more town hall type meetings interacting with voters. Let the voters ask their questions, respond to the voters. Not have this filtering that takes place between they candidate and the people that often happens when we have these one-on-one interviews like she has been having. I don’t have anything against those so long as they are supplemented. But if she wants to show her best self it is always when she is engaging with the voters and not being filtered about any commentator but one-on-one with the voters. So she really going to do anything more than what she’s doing that’s what I would suggest.”