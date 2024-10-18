CNN’s Wallace: ‘Plenty of Evidence’ Trump Not Mentally Fit To Be President

CNN host Chris Wallace said Friday on “News Central” that there was “plenty of evidence” that former President Donald Trump is not fit to be the president.

Host Brianna Keilar said, “Back to Trump and what we are sort of observing, and I wonder if you think as someone who, of course, yes, he’s going to be 78 years old if elected. He’d be the oldest person to become prime president. Are these questions, this criticism is it warranted?”

Wallace said, “Well, people have to judge for themselves, but I think that there’s plenty of evidence out there, Brianna, that could give people cause. Clearly what happened at the town hall where he just stopped and is sitting there swaying the music for 40 minutes as people leave. There have been some awfully strange comments. The interesting thing is, after the debate between Trump and Biden back in June, the polls showed that Trump led Biden by 29 points on the issue of who is better physically and mentally fit to be president. After the Trump-Harris debate, now Harris leads Trump by 20 points on the exact same issue.

He added, “So this question of mental and physical fitness to be president, which was working for Trump against Biden, is now very much working for Harris against Trump.”

