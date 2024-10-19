Dem Gov. Shapiro: Harris Needs to ‘Explain’ Energy Flips, I Think It’s Because She ‘Listened’ and Learned

During an interview with PBS’s “Firing Line” released on Friday, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) stated that it’s his “interpretation” that 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris changed her energy positions because “she’s listened and she has seen the power that natural gas, the power that our energy sources domestically here in the United States have in strengthening our economy and strengthening our national security,” but he doesn’t know for sure what her reason for changing is and it’s “on the Vice President to explain her rationale on this.”

Host Margaret Hoover asked, [relevant exchange begins around 18:05] “Vice President Harris has changed her past positions on energy. She’s changed her views on fracking, on mandating electric vehicles. And I know that you say that her change in those positions shows her strength as a candidate and her ability to evolve and to learn. What I’d like to ask you, Governor, is, has she told you why she changed her position?”

Shapiro answered, “Well, first, let me say, Joe Biden circa 1987 is right, we need to produce more energy in this country for our economy, for national security. We’re producing more energy right now than ever before, and that’s something we should be proud of. I’m certainly proud of that as the Governor of Pennsylvania, where we are a net energy exporter, and I think that that is incredibly important. And I think Kamala Harris’ views on this issue have changed. And, as I have said, and you cited, I think it’s a sign of strength. She listened to people, she evolved on the issue.”

Hoover then cut in to ask, “But why? What’s her reason for changing?”

Shapiro responded, “We have not had a direct conversation about this issue in particular. I think what is clear to me — this is my interpretation, is that she’s listened and she has seen the power that natural gas, the power that our energy sources domestically here in the United States have in strengthening our economy and strengthening our national security, just as Joe Biden in ’87 talked about.”

Hoover then stated, “The worry or the concern is that she’s just changed for political reasons, whereas, if there was a palpable reason, like, Putin persuaded her that it was important, for example, like if it really was — there was real, clear national security rationale or a reason that felt believable, that that would make it more believable.”

Shapiro responded “Look, I think that’s on the Vice President to explain her rationale on this. But let’s not forget, Donald Trump literally changes his position, not by the month or the year, literally by the hour. Depending upon what room this guy’s in, he makes up different B.S. for whatever audience he’s talking to. So, I think we’ve got to be — she has a policy issue that she has evolved on that is important here in Pennsylvania, and I think, in other states. The other guy just goes out and lies and changes his mind every day.”

Shapiro also stated that Harris changed “after careful thought, clearly.”

Earlier in the interview, [relevant remarks begin around 14:55], Shapiro praised Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) for being transparent on why he evolved on the issue of abortion.

