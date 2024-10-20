Graham: Supporting Harris Means ‘Four More Years of Garbage Policy’

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that Vice President Kamala Harris’ policies were the same “garbage” as President Joe Biden.

Host Kristen Welker said, “Four-Star General Mark Milley, someone you praised in the past, he was Donald Trump’s former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He told Bob Woodward, quote, no one has been as dangerous to this country as Donald Trump. Now I know he is a total fascist. A fascist to the core.”

Graham said, “I like General Milley, but I disagree with him.”

He continued, “To every Republican supporting her, what the hell are you doing? You are supporting the most radical nominee in the history of American politics, the Green New Deal, Medicare for all. She was the last person in the room before Biden decided to withdraw from Afghanistan. She was the border czar. She cast the tie-breaking vote for The Inflation Reduction Act that gives you high prices. What are you doing? You are trying to convince me that Donald Trump’s rhetoric is the danger to this country? The danger to this country is the policies of Biden and Harris. Her fingerprints are all over this disaster. I can’t take four more years of this crap. When you support her, you are supporting four more years of garbage politics. So what the hell are you doing as a Republican blessing this stuff?”

