Watch: CNN Panel Freakout over Scott Jennings Reference of Doug Emhoff Domestic Violence Allegations

Tuesday, on CNN’s “NewsNight,” network Scott Jennings dismissed rapper Eminem’s endorsement for Vice President Kamala Harris, noting that Eminem’s lyrics have promoted domestic violence.

However, Jennings also referenced domestic violence allegations aimed at the second gentleman, Doug Emhoff, which sent Jennings and his co-panelists into a tailspin.

Partial transcript as follows:

JENNINGS: I think this Eminem thing, I got to tell you, this campaign is — so, everything that’s said about Donald Trump and his treatment of women and the gender gap in this campaign, this rapper, who I fully admit sold a lot of records. If you’ve read some of the things he has said about the promotion of domestic violence.

BAKARI SELLERS: No, no, no. He said if you’re famous you can grab them by the —

JENNINGS: Bakari, I listened to your entire filibuster. If you could just give me 13 seconds.

SELLERS: I give you 12 because he said grab them by the —

JENNINGS: And so — and so, when you think about the things he has said in order to sell those records and you also consider some of the questions that are swirling around Harris’ own husband in this regard.

SELLERS: Oh my God.

JENNINGS: I find —

SELLERS: OK, you don’t even get 12 seconds.

JENNINGS: I find –

SELLERS: I’m not going to let you go into the far end of B.S.

JENNINGS: I’m just telling you —

ABBY PHILLIP: Scott, you can’t –hey, hey.

SELLERS: I can’t represent you in the defamation case.

PHILLIP: We’re going to — we’re going to stop here for a second.