James Carville: Trump Is a ‘Fat,’ ‘Pathetic’ Loser

Democratic strategist James Carville said Monday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that former President Donald Trump was a “fat,” “pathetic” loser.

Carville said, “A little factoid there was the 61 legal actions brought, they lost 60 of them. They got some minor insignificant ruling in Pennsylvania that would have changed nothing in that race. And the idea that you had all of these rules violations that went on, and no one said anything? Again, I think I’m right on this, somebody will correct me if I’m wrong, 61 lawsuits. They were 1 for 61. That’s not a good average. That’s not good. You won’t do very good doing that.”

He added, “He just, everything he says, you know, hopefully it breaks through. I think it is starting to break through. Between now and election day, This guy is a loser, he’s fat, he’s pathetic, he doesn’t know where he is, he’s confused, he’s dazed and I think people will see through that. A lot of these macho guys, you know, I don’t think they think is macho to attack women, attack Puerto Ricans or blacks or anything else. And we’re going to win this thing, baby. We’re going to win it. I’m telling you now. I feel it in my bones. I’m not backing off..”

