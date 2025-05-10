Brazile: Dems Avoided Open Primary Because They Thought Trump Would Lose Due to Convictions

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” ABC News Contributor and former Democratic National Committee Chair Donna Brazile said that Democrats didn’t hold an open primary to determine their nominee in 2024 after then-President Joe Biden dropped out of the race because there was an assumption that then-candidate Trump’s convictions would tarnish him enough to ensure he lost “And they thought that it was going to be an easier task and that it wouldn’t matter.”

While discussing Biden’s recent interviews and the 2024 presidential race, Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) stated, “I think, for the Democrats, if they had an open primary, it would have made a difference.”

Host Bill Maher agreed with the assertion that an open primary would have made a difference.

Brazile then stated, “I also think most Americans assumed that the American people would not vote for a convicted felon. And they thought that it was going to be an easier task and that it wouldn’t matter.”

