NBC: Harris ‘Now’ Trying More ‘to Distance Herself From the Biden-Harris Administration’ After Refusing to Do So

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” NBC News Senior White House Correspondent Gabe Gutierrez stated that 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris “has tried to distance herself from the Biden-Harris administration, at least a little bit, in the last several days.” And the show’s host and NBC News Chief Washington Correspondent and Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent Andrea Mitchell noted that the attempt at distancing herself comes after Harris stated that she couldn’t think of anything that the administration has done that she would do differently and “she’s been trying to create more distance now.”

Gutierrez said, “She will take credit for some of the administration’s successes, including the CHIPS Act, the Inflation Reduction Act here in Michigan today, but also, she has tried to distance herself from the Biden-Harris administration, at least a little bit, in the last several days. But, again, she is focused on that must-win state of Michigan today, Andrea.”

Mitchell responded, “Yeah, after that misstep about two weeks ago when she was asked if she could think of anything that she would do differently, and she said, no, not really — paraphrasing her. So, she’s been trying to create more distance now.”

