Whoopi Goldberg: Trump Will Deport Spouses in Interracial Marriages, Put the White Guy with Someone Else

Whoopi Goldberg told her co-hosts Monday on ABC’s “The View” that former President Donald Trump would deport people in interracial marriages and then “put the white guy with someone else.”

Goldberg said, “He’s been in New York forever. He’s a New York person and been a New York character, but being a character on television is a lot different than being the president of the United States because what you can’t do and what they did for years, which is why people got up and said, you can’t talk to me like this anymore. You can’t talk about me like this anymore, and people said, ‘Oh. you know, you’re woke.’ We have never been asleep. No one’s ever let us sleep because we have had to keep reminding people that women don’t want to be spoken down to, gay folks don’t want to be spoken down to, straight folks don’t want to be spoken down to. People don’t want to be spoken down to. They don’t want to be made fun of. Get a better gig if you are a comic, be funnier. Find a different way than to come after people because of their heritage, which they’re born into. It is not a choice. You are who you are.”

She added, “What we heard at that rally should be enough to shake folks away ’cause he’s talking about you. He’s not going to say, oh you’re with a white guy, I’m going to keep you from being deported. No, he’s going to deport you and put the white guy with someone else! The man is out there.”

