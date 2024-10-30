Harris Co-Chair: ‘Very Real Possibility’ Harris Will Have ‘Further Movement’ Towards Stance That’s More Critical of Israel

On Tuesday’s “CNN News Central,” Harris-Walz Campaign Co-Chair Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) responded to a question on if 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris will change America’s policy towards Israel by stating that Harris and President Joe Biden have stood by Israel, while also being critical of it and there’s a “very real possibility that there will be further movement in that direction.”

After playing video of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) saying that he will push to change American policy towards Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if Harris is elected and that there’s a much better shot of changing American policy if Harris wins, co-host Brianna Keilar asked, “Do you think that Harris will change U.S. policy towards Netanyahu, as Sanders is saying she will?”

Coons responded, “Well, look, Sen. Sanders speaks for a lot of people who have concerns about Netanyahu’s future path. In fact, our caucus leader, our Majority Leader, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), gave a speech on the floor of the Senate months ago now calling on a change in — calling on the Israeli people to make a change in direction in terms of their leadership. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have stood strongly by Israel, defending Israel when attacked by Iran, defending Israel against proxies in the region. But they have also raised repeated concerns about humanitarian issues in Gaza. And, just a few weeks ago, the secretary of state and secretary of defense sent a letter to the Israeli government saying, you have to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza, to not do so is a violation of law. I think that shows both the balance in the President and Vice President’s position, and the very real possibility that there will be further movement in that direction.”

He continued, “I agree with what the Senator said, which is former President Trump will do nothing to constrain Prime Minister Netanyahu, in terms of his chosen direction of imposing harsher and harsher consequences on the Palestinian people. We do need to remember that all of this is a result of Hamas and Hamas’ actions, both continuing to hold hostages beneath Gaza and conducting the war in a way that was designed to cause as many Palestinian casualties as possible.”

Keilar then asked, “Do you think that Harris will change U.S. policy towards Netanyahu? And does that mean — doesn’t that mean changing policy towards Israel? Isn’t this one and the same?”

Coons responded, “Well, it’s clear that you will have a more balanced policy with Vice President Harris. She has repeatedly expressed concern about the humanitarian consequences of this war, the Palestinian civilian deaths and the costs of it, while standing strongly by Israel. You haven’t heard a single expression from Donald Trump. So, if you have a choice between former President Trump and Vice President Harris, I think you’ll see a balanced approach towards the war in Gaza and keeping Israel safe, and you will not see that approach from Donald Trump.”

