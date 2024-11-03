Pelosi: Trump’s Rhetoric Is ‘Violence Against Women’

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) claimed Sunday on MSNBC’s “Inside” that former President Donald Trump’s words were “violence against women.”

Host Jen Psaki said, “We saw violent language and it was not an anomaly as you know and everyone watching. He had a violent language when he was discussing Liz Cheney this week and would not be such a war hawk if she had guns in her face. His campaign double down on the language. I raise this, because he seems to know what he’s doing and we have seen this before. Do you think that he knows he is potentially inciting violence against her, violence against you or others and who she raises and threatens publicly?”

Pelosi said, “It does have a chilling effect on people who may want to run for office.”

She added, “What you said earlier about women’s right to choose and all of the things implied in that in terms of safety and rest for women, this is violence against women. He may not know that. But when he says things like, I want to protect women whether they like it or not, that is violence against women. Would you want your son to say that to anyone? Would you want your daughter to be told that? Would you want your husband to say that to you? Whether you like it or not? Violence against women, violence against women safety and taking away and disrespecting women in a life- threatening way in terms of reproductive health. So women have a lot to lose in this election, but they most importantly have a lot to gain by the election of Kamala Harris.”

