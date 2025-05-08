ABC News Anchors Mock the Cubs After Pope Leo XIV is Announced: ‘Acquainted with Suffering’

The ascendency of the first American to the Chair of Peter was apparently not enough of a solemn occasion to prevent ABC’s conclave anchors from taking a shot at the new pontiff’s purported baseball team.

White smoke poured forth on Thursday afternoon to let the world know that the Conclave of Cardinals had settled on a new pope. Cardinal Robert Prevost, an American from Chicago now known as Leo XIV, had become the first American elected to the papacy.

It didn’t take long for ABC’s Terry Moran—himself a Cubs fan—and co-anchor David Muir to seize upon the long-suffering of North Siders and incorporate that into their coverage of Leo XIV.

“You know, something you said struck me, that he was a Cubs fan from the south side of Chicago, and yet you hear him, the Vatican described, for his quiet, humble way,” Muir began.

“That’s perhaps how he survived being a Cub fan, from the South Side.”

Moran chimed in, “That’s a great point, David. And another thing that you know, because he’s a Cubs fan, is he is well-equated with suffering in the sporting world. The Cubs didn’t win a World Series for 108 years. Any team can have a bad century. And he knows that.

“And hope springs eternal. They’re a contender this year, it looks like. And so maybe this is an auspicious sign for his ball club.”

X users reacted with hilarity at the notion that the pope would be a Cubs fan.

Is Pope Leo XIV really a Cubs fan? We have not heard from the pontiff himself on this matter. However, his brother disputes the claim.

Pope Leo XIV will have to deal with many pressing issues during his papacy. One of the first may be explaining which baseball team he roots for.