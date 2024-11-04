Pelosi: Harris ‘Did’ What She Promises to as VP, But She Also Has ‘New Way Forward’

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” House Speaker Emerita Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) responded to questions about why 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris didn’t do what she promises to do if elected during her tenure as Vice President by stating that “She did.” But also said that Harris has “a message of hope for the future, a new way forward.”

Pelosi said, “Kamala Harris has a message of hope for the future, a new way forward. I’m so proud of her. The other guy, he has a message of fear. Imagine him talking about Mike Tyson fighting a person. What is that? But, anyway, we don’t agonize about him, we organize around her. And, again, we’re so proud. I heard one of your previous guests say, why didn’t she do this while she was Vice President? She did. 16 million jobs under the previous — the current administration, Biden-Harris. The other guy had the worst job creation record since Herbert Hoover. The CHIPS Act to keep us self-reliant, the infrastructure bill to create good-paying jobs, more investment in STEM and education so many more young people could participate, and lowering prescription drug prices from…5-$600 a month for seniors on — to $35 a month for seniors. So, this is what they want to reverse — what we’re doing to save the planet. I was with some little children earlier today, and they will live until the next century. So will your little children, until the next century. And we have to make sure we have a planet that is sustainable and healthy for them, a democracy that is strong, and a society that is fair. That’s what Kamala Harris is about. No use talking about his — shall we say — degenerating mental capacity. Let’s just talk about what she brings to it.”

