Maddow: TX May Not Be Competitive for POTUS Due to Voter Suppression that People Can Change by Voting

Maddow said, “[I]n Texas, the unmotivated voter who thinks my vote is not going to matter may be thinking about the presidential race. But the reason that Texas may not matter in the Electoral College and it may not be competitive in the Electoral College may be because of state policies that are outrageously voter suppressive, which you can change by voting in state legislative and other state-specific races, regardless of what’s happening with Texas’ electoral votes. And so, there is a sort of civics education and a civics awareness and a civics organizing effort that is about changing the way your state is governed so that your vote will matter to the rest of the country.”

