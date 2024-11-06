Chuck Todd: Dems ‘Accepted the Party of Elites Mantra’, Ignored Border, Economy for a While

On Wednesday’s broadcast of NBC’s “Today,” NBC News Chief Political Analyst Chuck Todd said that Democrats “accepted the party of elites mantra, they accepted the party of suburban America, and walked away from rural America, essentially, and didn’t try to get that back.” And “ignoring” the border and the economy “for as long as they did in the Biden administration, I think, put them in this hole.”

Todd stated, “I remember, four years ago, talking with a few people, going, you know, Donald Trump could put together a multi-ethnic, working-class coalition if he didn’t alienate certain voting groups. Well, that part didn’t matter. He’s put together the multi-ethnic, working-class coalition, and it’s a majority of the country. It’s over 50%. And the Democrats allowed themselves — essentially, they accepted the party of elites mantra, they accepted the party of suburban America, and walked away from rural America, essentially, and didn’t try to get that back. And when you start to look at it, and that seems to be, culturally, how they’ve lost this group of voters. It was one thing to lose working-class whites. Now, they’re losing working-class Hispanics. And, [if] this keeps up, they’ll lose working-class African Americans.”

He added that Democrats rely too much on identity politics.

Todd further stated that Trump likely would have won in 2020 if not for the coronavirus pandemic, and voters liked Trump on the economy and the border and “ignoring those two things for as long as they did in the Biden administration, I think, put them in this hole.”

