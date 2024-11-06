Sharpton Blames Voter Race and Gender ‘Bias’ for Kamala Loss

Wednesday, during an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” the morning after the presidential election, network host Al Sharpton speculated on who was to blame for Vice President Kamala Harris’ apparent defeat.

Sharpton took a shot at the American voter, attributing race and gender bias to Trump’s success.

“Probably ‘shock’ would be the word for many at the Howard University party, and then ‘disbelief,'” he said about his view from being at the Harris’ election night event. “I think that is also what we’ve got to deal with — you’re correct when you say the economy was a weighed on a lot of the voters around the country and a distorted view of the economy. Let’s remember, Donald Trump is an expert promoter, and he was able to get a lot of myths across the table that weren’t true. But it was not well promoted on the other side.”

“We have to deal with the issue of race and gender. There was a lot of gender bias in this. There was a lot race bias in this, and I think that we thought a lot of voters were more progressive in those areas than they were. When you have the Dobbs decision, and you see this kind of vote anyway with the person who put the three justices on the Supreme Court, you have to ask yourself are we fooling ourselves by saying that Americans are further down the road toward dealing with gender bias and race bias than we thought? So, I would say this, though, Donald Trump, who I’ve known a long time, he’ll self-destruct. The problem is not Trump. The problem is those who can be appealed to in this way, and how we can bring this country together, and we can’t do it by being January 6 on our side. We’ll deal with this in a dignified way and try to put the pieces together. We’ve lost a battle. The war is not over.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor