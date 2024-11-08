Dem Rep. Ruiz: Trump ‘Targeted Low-Information’ Voters with ‘Hate’ and ‘Disinformation’

On Friday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “The Hill,” Rep. Raul Ruiz (D-CA) stated that “the Trump campaign strategy really targeted low-information, low-propensity voters through non-traditional ways of communication. And their message was very impactful, because it utilized a lot of the strong emotions of hate and fear and anxiety, a lot of disinformation” about the economy and immigration.

Ruiz said, “[O]ne of the things that we’re identifying is that the Trump campaign strategy really targeted low-information, low-propensity voters through non-traditional ways of communication. And their message was very impactful, because it utilized a lot of the strong emotions of hate and fear and anxiety, a lot of disinformation regarding that we have all-time high unemployment –.”

Host Blake Burman then cut in to ask Ruiz if he thinks Republicans won due to hate and fear.

Ruiz responded, “Yeah. In terms of the fear of immigrants, the disinformation about immigrants…have more propensity for crime, when, in fact, statistics show that not only [the] crime rate has been coming down in our country, but also, immigrants are less likely to be — to commit a crime, one, simply because of their fear of being identified.”

He added that Democrats need to “listen more closely to the needs, aspirations, and hopes of the American people, primarily working families. We also need to address the Latino community as a persuasion community, and not just a target community, so that we can invest in making sure that we’re addressing the economic household needs of all communities in our country, and not just come around every two years and expect that they’re going to vote with the party.” And promote good policies.

Ruiz further stated that incumbent parties have been losing across the world due to inflation.

