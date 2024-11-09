Maher: ‘There Is Truth’ to GOP Being for People, Dems Being Elitist Party

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that while it is a wild thought that Republicans are the for the people party while Democrats have become the elitist party, “there is truth to it. I understand why people are there.”

Actor Michael Douglas said that the 2024 election was about the economy, the middle class has been wiped out and needs support while the stock market has risen more than real wages and then stated, “I think we really underestimated it. And the very fact now that we can talk about Republicans as being the people — the party for the people and that we are this elitist party on the left, the Democrats, is wild.”

Maher responded, “It’s crazy, and, yet, there is truth to it. I understand why people are there. I understand why they just want to break shit, also.”

