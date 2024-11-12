Rick Scott: ‘I Want the Donald Trump Agenda Implemented’

Monday, on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), a declared candidate for Senate Majority Leader, argued his case for his candidacy for the vote scheduled for Wednesday morning.

The Florida Republican touted his eagerness to implement the Trump agenda.

“I have nothing against the other candidates but I do know this about you, you are a get it done, no holds barred business man that fully supports the Trump agenda,” host Sean Hannity said. “And I know you would fight for that. And, unfortunately, we have too many people that don’t have the wherewithal that you do and I’m not sure if the other candidates would be strong enough. I’m supporting you. You have a lot of other people supporting you. Tell us why you should get that job.”

“Well, first, thank you for your support,” Scott replied. “Look, I’m a business guy. Successful business guys get things done. I want the Donald Trump agenda implemented. I want his nominees confirmed as quickly as we can get those nominees confirmed so we can get to work. He’s got great nominees. I hope it’s true about Marco Rubio, my friend is going to be secretary of state. I hope that’s all true. We’ve got to get his agenda done. We’re going to be able to do some things through reconciliation. Everything we can do, we need to maximize everything we can do to help Donald Trump get his agenda done.”

“We had a great Tuesday,” he continued. “We can all be way more excited. But if we don’t have the right leader in the Senate, then what’s going to happen is all the things that Donald Trump wants to do is going to get bogged down, not going to happen, nominees won’t get done. So I am absolutely committed to do whatever it takes to get his nominees confirmed and get his agenda passed.”

