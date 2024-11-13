Van Jones: Fox News Host Running the Military Is ‘Very Alarming’

CNN contributor and former Obama adviser Van Jones said Wednesday on CNN’s “Newsroom” that President-elect Donald Trump’s pick of Fox News host Pete Hegseth as the next secretary of defense is “very alarming.”

Jones said, “I think look, he looks great, but he sounds terrible, and I think if it’s not broke, don’t fix it. There’s the fiction that there’s something wrong with America’s military. What problem are you trying to solve? We have the most lethal, respected, the most feared military in the history of the world. There’s not even a number 2. So the idea that our military, there’s something wrong with it, our generals are terrible, this is fiction. So when you start trying to solve nonexistent problems with the best fighting force in the world, you actually create problems.”

He added, “I don’t think there’s any data or evidence that shows that having women involved in the military has made the military worse. Where’s the evidence of this? This is all fiction, and it’s all quite frightening. I don’t think anybody can defend this choice, this is not somebody, I mean, this is a Fox News host who used to be in the military. If that’s the standard we’re going to be going with, I think it’s very alarming.

