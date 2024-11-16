Maher: The Basis for Dem Campaigns Is ‘Intellectual Incest’ that ‘We’re the Smart People’ and Voters Aren’t

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that “Democrats run for office as if the voters don’t live here, as if they don’t go to the grocery store and Starbucks and the office. But they do. They live here, and they actually see women and people of color, and it doesn’t look like some patriarchal, racist nightmare.” And “The basis for Democratic campaigns has become, we’re the smart people. That we know from the get-go. No need to look into that.” And criticized the “intellectual incest” of the party.

Maher began his closing monologue by stating, “Someone must tell the usual suspects on the far left that the saying is, when you’re in a hole, stop digging, not keep digging. Talk about doubling down on what got you f*cked in the first place. Even the one concession I’ve heard a few people on the losing side offer — that liberals should stop saying that Trump voters are stupid — comes with a kind of unspoken parentheses, we know they are stupid, just don’t say it. Yeah, I’ve got bad news for you. They don’t have a monopoly on stupid. You wear ‘Queers for Palestine’ t-shirts and masks two years after the pandemic ended, and you can’t define ‘woman’ — I mean, ‘person who menstruates.’ You’re the teachers’ union/education party and you’ve turned schools and colleges into a joke. You just lost a crazy contest to an actual crazy person. You love to speak truth to power — and we always should — but you have completely lost the ability to speak truth to bullshit.”

He continued, “The Democratic polling firm Blueprint told Democrats months ago that black voters — aka their supposedly liberal base — were more likely to find the president too liberal than too conservative. They also found that voters didn’t just want Harris to distance herself from Biden, they wanted her to distance herself from what they believe the entire Democratic Party has become, a ‘Portlandia’ sketch, a bunch of privileged mean girls complaining about privilege and trying to make fetch happen. What a shocker that the people who see everything through the lens of race and sex see their election loss as a result of racism and sexism. Yes, if only we weren’t so irredeemably unenlightened, we would have elected a black president by now. Oh, what, we did? Oh, right. And then re-elected him. Maybe you missed it because it wasn’t on TikTok. And sexism? Hillary got three million more votes than Trump, which, in a normal country, would be called a victory. It wasn’t 21st-century sexism that prevented a woman from being president, it was the Electoral College. Democrats run for office as if the voters don’t live here, as if they don’t go to the grocery store and Starbucks and the office. But they do. They live here, and they actually see women and people of color, and it doesn’t look like some patriarchal, racist nightmare.”

He further stated, “The votes are in. [Hispanic people] don’t want your pity. And black people can’t afford to indulge rich, white peoples’ need to endlessly flagellate themselves, they just want prices to go down and good jobs and the police when you call them. Black people: They’re just like us. Kamala spent 100 days telling voters, I know it feels like crime and illegal immigration are bad, but f*ck your feelings, look at this chart. Yes, there’s a lot to not like already about the new regime, but maybe take one week to ask what you did wrong. The basis for Democratic campaigns has become, we’re the smart people. That we know from the get-go. No need to look into that. We know that a priori, which is a Latin phrase the red hat people wouldn’t have a clue about. But they don’t need to, have you seen my ‘In this house we believe…’ lawn sign? See, it says right on it, we believe in science. Right, which is why you demanded no one even debate whether COVID could have escaped from the one lab in the one city where they were studying it, how far-fetched. … Democrats have become like a royal family that, because of so much incest, has unfortunately had children who are retarded. And the same thing can happen to ideas if they are also conceived in an atmosphere of intellectual incest.”

Maher concluded that Democrats should “make being too woke be a cancellable offense.”

