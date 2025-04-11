Hawley: Verizon, Others Have Allowed China to ‘Breach’ U.S. Comms Infrastructure, Allows Chinese to Listen in on Calls

On Thursday on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) warned that some American companies have allowed Chinese manufacturers to embed technology into U.S. communications infrastructure, which could mean China can “breach” communications networks.

The Missouri Republican said the issue has persisted since the Biden administration, and President Donald Trump is now responding.

Partial transcript as follows:

INGRAHAM: Well, and companies like Verizon and others now they’re China embedded into their infrastructure, such that, according to The Wall Street Journal, they can listen to any call in the United States, essentially, that they want to listen to. That’s unencrypted.

HAWLEY: Yes, and this has been —

INGRAHAM: So, and I guess we just do nothing.

HAWLEY: — and you’re exactly right. That is exactly what the Biden administration has done. Laura, I cannot emphasize to you enough, we have known about this for going on a year now. Members of Congress were briefed on this a year ago that China had breached our communications networks, was sitting there on Verizon and other networks, and I remember asking directly, Biden administration officials, what are you going to do about it? And their answer was —

INGRAHAM: Nothing.

HAWLEY: — there’s not much we can do. That’s outrageous. There’s a lot you can do, and Donald Trump is finally doing it —

INGRAHAM: Well —

HAWLEY: — it’s time to stand up for America.