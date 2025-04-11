iPanic: Apple Airlifts 600 Tons of iPhones to U.S. to Avoid Impending Tariff Hikes

Apple has reportedly airshipped a staggering 600 tons of iPhones from its production facility in India to the United States to avoid Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs. The tech giant, at grave risk due to tariffs on China, has expedited the shipment of 1.5 million iPhones since March.

The Verge reports that Apple, along with other tech giants such as Dell, Microsoft, and Lenovo, has been racing against time to ship as many expensive tech devices as possible before the implementation of new U.S. tariffs. The tariff hikes have been testing the resilience and adaptability of global tech supply chains.

According to sources familiar with the matter, Apple lobbied officials to expedite customs clearance and even kept its plant in India operational on a Sunday to boost production by 20 percent. The company’s efforts resulted in an airlift of an estimated 1.5 million iPhones since March, a strategic move that could help Apple avoid immediate price increases for its products in the U.S. market.

The rush to ship devices is particularly evident in the premium segment, with companies focusing on exporting high-priced computers and electronics that would be most affected by the tariff increases. An executive at a supplier to Apple, Microsoft, and Google revealed that they received urgent requests to ship as many consumer electronics by air as possible before the tariff deadline. However, the executive noted that there was a limit to how much could be shipped in such a short timeframe.

Other tech companies have also been forced to adapt their strategies in response to the impending tariffs. HP, for example, initially instructed suppliers to adhere to the original shipping plan but quickly reversed course within 24 hours, demanding that as many devices as possible be shipped to the U.S. The company is also exploring options to increase production in Mexico as a way to mitigate the impact of the tariffs.

The tariff-induced supply chain disruptions have not been limited to U.S.-bound shipments. Samsung, for instance, is reportedly reducing its smartphone component orders for mid-2025, while PC manufacturers like Lenovo and Acer are shifting their focus to non-U.S. markets.

Read more at the Verge here.

