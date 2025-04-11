‘A Big Inconvenience’: President Trump Urges End to Daylight Saving Time

President Donald Trump weighed in Friday on the issue of Daylight Saving Time, urging legislators to take action.
“The House and Senate should push hard for more Daylight at the end of a day,” he wrote in a post on his Truth Social and X.
“Very popular and, most importantly, no more changing of the clocks, a big inconvenience and, for our government, A VERY COSTLY EVENT!!! DJT,” he added:
Social media users were quick to share their thoughts on the president’s comments, one person writing, “Totally agree. Ending clock changes is common sense—saves money, boosts productivity, and most Americans want it. Why delay?”
“I love this, @POTUS President Trump! More daylight at the end of the day is the natural way to live—God’s design! No more clock changes, just common sense. Thank you for fighting for what’s right!” someone else commented, while another person said, “GET IT DONE!!!”
Trump’s post comes after the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation held a hearing Thursday on ending daylight saving time, as Breitbart News reported, noting that Americans in both political parties have debated the issue for a long time.
During the hearing, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) noted Americans adjust their clocks twice a year to “spring forward” in springtime and “fall back” in the fall.
“For many Americans this biannual ritual is a minor inconvenience, something we endure without giving it much thought. But when we take a closer look at the implications of changing the clocks, its impact on our economy, our health, and our everyday lives, we can see that this practice is more than an annoyance,” Cruz continued:
In December, Trump vowed the Republican Party would “use its best efforts” to end the use of Daylight Saving Time, describing it as “inconvenient” and “costly” to the nation, Breitbart News reported.
