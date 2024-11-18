ABC’s Hostin: Trump’s Victory Shows Racism, Misogyny Are ‘Alive and Well’

ABC News legal analyst Sunny Hostin said Monday on ABC’s “The View” that President-elect Donald Trump’s victory shows racism and misogyny were “alive and well.”

Hostin said, “I know that as a country, it’s very difficult for people to believe that racism and misogyny, they’re just alive and well,” Hostin began. “I think that we don’t want to think that about ourselves, our neighbors, our friends, but my lived experience tells me that it does still exist, even if your lived experience doesn’t tell you that it exists and, you know, the facts support that.”

She continued, “If you look, there’s a clear racial divide in who voted for Trump as opposed to who voted for Kamala Harris. It’s very clear. It’s not only clear by race, but it’s also clear by education. So the notion somehow that that is not true. Those who attend a college voted for her at a higher degree than those that didn’t. Let me just finish, and so I’ve said that before, and there was so much backlash because I think it’s an uncomfortable, inconvenient truth about this country.”

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “His whole point is they didn’t vote for him because of racism and misogyny. They voted for him because they felt like, I think the biggest common denominator is people want a good life and ability to pay for their family.”

Hostin said, “Black people are one of the poorest demographics in this country, but they voted for Kamala Harris.”

Griffin said, “There was a split and more of them voted for Donald Trump than had historically. I think there’s such a desire. If you think the vast majority of this country voted because of racism and misogyny, you’re missing it. Most of my family, a lot of my family does not have college degree.”

Hostin said, “I said the vast majority. The stats are the stats.”

Griffin responded, “They didn’t write, I voted for Donald Trump because of racism.”

Hostin said, “You can’t dissect the two.”

Griffin said, “Yes, you can.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “Hold on. Everybody just take a breath. Take a breath. Take a beat.”

