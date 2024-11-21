Nancy Mace: ‘I Love Living Rent-Free in AOC’s Tiny Little Brain’

Thursday on FNC’s “Fox News @ Night,” Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) reacted to the pushback she had gotten over her desire for gender bathroom rules to be applied based on the biological sex of the member.

The controversy has arisen over the election of Rep. Sarah McBride (D-DE), a transgender female.

Mace faced sharp criticism from her Democrat colleagues, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

“The transgender bathroom debate is making waves on Capitol Hill this week,” FNC host Tace Gallagher said. “Let’s bring in the lawmaker who introduced the bill to ban biological males from women’s spaces, South Carolina Congresswoman Nancy Mace. Congresswoman, it’s great to have you on the show. So, in essence, AOC is saying a couple of things there that you are endangering all women, and then you want, ‘young girls to drop trou or whatever. What’s your response to that?

“I love living rent-free in AOC’s tiny little brain,” Mace replied. “I mean, I never said anything like that. In fact, the irony here is that she’s a radical leftist. clown that, you know, I’m a rape victim. I’m a survivor of sexual abuse. I have PTSD from the abuse I’ve suffered at the hands of a man. And it’s so weird and dangerous and perverted. This idea that it’s OK for a naked man to be in a locker room with women, it’s insanity to me.”

“And this has got to stop,” she added. “And so, in a world of this, this kind of insane ideology that AOC embraces, I aim to be a giant, and I plan to stop anybody, male or female, that’s going to put women and girls in harm’s way. I’m not going to tolerate it.”

