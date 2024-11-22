Scaramucci: GOP Senators Rejected Gaetz Because Trump Becoming ‘Lame Duck’

Former Trump communications director Anthony Scaramucci claimed Thursday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” that President-elect Donald Trump’s first nominee for Attorney General, former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), was rejected by Republican senators because the newly elected president is becoming a “lame duck” before he is sworn in.

Guest host John Berman said, “Pete Hegseth’s nomination, do you think that Hegseth or the president-elect, how do you think they feel about the graphic details of this police report coming to light during a confirmation hearing? What do you think that will be like?”

Scaramucci said, “So I want to fully disclose that I worked with Pete. I had a good relationship with Pete but I think Ana is on to something. I think the Republicans, this is sort of season two Apprentice White House Edition. I think the Republicans have shape shifted a little bit here and are ready for Donald Trump. Also remember, if Donald Trump is a lame duck, he’s only got one more credible election ahead and that’s the midterms. I think they’re going to push back.”

He added, “I think this is less than 50% that he gets through. I think the Republicans are taking a tact in the Senate that is very different than the Trump transition team thought they would.”

