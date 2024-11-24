Mullin: Dems Are Going After Tulsi Gabbard Because ‘She Left Their Woke Party’

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that “Democrats are going after” former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard because “they’re upset that she left their woke party.”

Host Dana Bash said, “I know you listened to what Senator Duckworth said in describing Donald Trump’s pick for Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. She called her compromise someone who is wholly backing and supportive of Putin. What do you make of that?”

Mullin said, “I think it’s dangerous, Tammy, listen I got a lot of respect for Tammy, and I’ve known her for years. We served together in the House, but for her to say ridiculous and outright dangerous words like that is is wrong. You got to keep in mind, Tulsi Gabbard is still a lieutenant colonel in the United States Army. She commands the reserve unit here in Oklahoma and Missouri. If she was compromised, if she wasn’t able to to pass a background check, if she wasn’t able to do her job, she still wouldn’t be in the Army. So Tammy is absolutely dead wrong on this and she should retract those words. That’s the most dangerous thing she could say, that a that a United States Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Army is is compromised and is an asset of the of of Russia? It is it’s it’s actually sad to hear her say that when I say that when I heard her say that, I thought, I wonder if this is political because she’s upset that Tulsi Gabbard left the Democrat Party because they went woke because I know they actually got along when they were in the House. She knows Tulsi Gabbard. She knows her heart. She has a heart to serve. And so I think that’s probably more politically motivated than it actually has any truth to it.”

He added, “There is no reason why the Democrats are going after her, other than the fact they’re upset that she left their woke party.”

