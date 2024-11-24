Rep.-Elect McBride: GOP Focusing on Trans Issues Is Costing the American Worker

Representative-elect Sarah McBride (D-DE) said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that Republicans were costing the American worker by debating transgender issues.

Host Margaret Brennan said, “Some of your fellow Congressional Democrats including Tom Suozzi and Seth Moulton have spoken about their feelings looking back at the last election and said Democrats should be more open about saying whether they object to transgender athletes playing in girls sports. Those were the specific examples they brought up. How would you respond to your soon-to-be Democratic colleagues on those? Do you understand why some parents, for example, feel uncomfortable or frustrated?”

McBride said, “Look, I think this country is still entering into a conversation about who trans people are, the full diversity of the community. I’ve had conversations with colleagues in the Democratic caucus already that span diversity of thought about how the party should engage on a whole host of issues. But I think we are all united, that every single American deserves equal rights. I think we are all united that attempts to attack a vulnerable community are not only mean spirited but really an attempt to misdirect because every single time we hear the incoming administration or Republicans in Congress talk about any vulnerable group in this country, we have to be clear that it is an attempt to distract. It is an attempt to distract from what they are actually doing.”

He continued, “Every single time we hear them say the word trans, look at what they’re doing with their right hand. Look at what they’re doing to pick the pocket of American workers, by fleecing seniors by privating Socil Security and Medicare. Look what they are doing undermining workers. Here’s what we have to be clear about, because the last week has been a prime example of this, every bit of time and energy that is used to divert the attention of federal government to go after trans people is time and energy that is not focused on addressing the cost of living for our constituents. And we have clear that there is a real cost for the American worker every time they focus on this.”

