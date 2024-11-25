Dem Rep. Crockett: Trump’s Dangerous Cabinet Picks Pledge Loyalty to ‘Orange One’

Representative Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) said Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet picks were a “danger to our country” because they pledge our loyalty to the “orange one.”

Crockett said, “Listen, this really would be funny if it wasn’t reality. I mean, when we look at the people that are actually being put over our federal government, not only is it full of unqualified loyalists, but it’s literally a lot of people that are a danger to our country. Because, number one, most of them don’t understand how our federal government works, and/or number two, they seem to maybe have some misguided loyalties as it relates to, do we pledge our loyalty to the Constitution or do we pledge our loyalty to the orange one? And it’s really disappointing. I am praying for the best, but I am buckling up for the worst.”

When asked about the January 6 court case being dropped, Crockett said, “I do think if we are going to say that we have equality or that we have some semblance of equity in this country, then I think that it bears mentioning that he had so many co-defendants in all these other cases that have somehow had to be held accountable and instead of him going to jail, he actually has ascended to the White House yet again. And I honestly think again, as you said over and over, that he is a walking constitutional crisis.”

