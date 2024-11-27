Polis: We Oppose Efforts to Deport ‘Hardworking, De Facto American Families’ That Are Key to Economy

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN International’s “Amanpour,” Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) said that he wants more federal help finding and deporting immigrants who commit crimes “But when it comes to going after hardworking, de facto American families that are a critical part of our economy, whether it’s in the agriculture sector, the construction sector, we want to do everything within our legal means to protect our economy and our prosperity and push back.”

Polis said, [relevant remarks begin around 8:20] “Well, look, I’m not going to get between the Denver mayor and the federal government. But, again, looking at the glass as half full, do we want more federal assistance in keeping our communities safe and going after both immigrants, as well as Americans, who have committed crime? Absolutely. So, we welcome that. If there’s a way to better find, apprehend, prosecute, and deport criminals who were born from other — in other countries and have come here to commit crimes, we welcome that. Obviously, there’s a much higher percentage of crime that’s committed by Americans who were born here and live here. We welcome the help of the FBI on that as well. So, again, we want to say that we want to make our community safer. That’s our main goal. But when it comes to going after hardworking, de facto American families that are a critical part of our economy, whether it’s in the agriculture sector, the construction sector, we want to do everything within our legal means to protect our economy and our prosperity and push back.”

