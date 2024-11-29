NBC’s Tur Asks Israeli Gov’t Spox If Israel Would Break Deal by Re-Arming for ‘Future Escalation’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Katy Tur Reports,” host and NBC News Correspondent Katy Tur asked Israeli Government Spokesman David Mencer if it would be a violation of the ceasefire deal if Israel “re-arms itself and resets for a possible future escalation” within Lebanon.

After Mencher stated that Israel will respond to any violations of the deal and will attack if Hezbollah attempts to re-arm, Tur asked, “Does that go for the other side as well? If Israel comes back and re-arms itself and resets for a possible future escalation in Lebanon, is that a violation of the agreement?”

Mencer responded, “Of course not, Katy. Israel is a sovereign country, not a terrorist organization. We’re talking about Hezbollah, a terrorist organization, in my country, but, also, the last time I checked, in your country, too, Katy, they’re a terrorist organization. They’re our enemy. But make no mistake, they’re your enemy in the States as well. So, of course, Israel will defend [itself]. That’s our right, like any other country in the world, to defend ourselves. But if this terrorist organization begins to prepare another attack against us, we will defend ourselves. Israel reserves that right.”

