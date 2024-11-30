Capehart: ‘Troubling’ Voters Ignored Mass Deportations, Charges Where They Didn’t Have All the Evidence Due to Inflation

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” Washington Post Associate Editor and MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart stated that “among many things that I found troubling about the 2024 election” was the fact that voters decided “Gas is too high, grocery store prices are too high. And so, yeah, we’re just going to go with” President-Elect Donald Trump, “leave aside all sorts of other things he said, such as mass deportations.” And charges against him where they hadn’t seen all the evidence.

Co-host William Brangham said, “[T]he voters looked at all of that, again, as much as you could, the charges, they don’t see all of the evidence, but they looked at it, and they sized up Donald Trump and said, we pick him.”

Capehart responded, “Right. And that’s what’s among many things that I found troubling about the 2024 election. It was all out there. And he talked about it. Everyone talked about it. And yet the American people looked and decided, you know what? Gas is too high, grocery store prices are too high. And so, yeah, we’re just going to go with this guy, leave aside all sorts of other things he said, such as mass deportations. Folks just seemed to put that to the wayside.”

