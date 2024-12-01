FNC’s Turley: Joe Biden Pardoning Hunter ‘Shows a Degree of Contempt’ for the American People

Fox News legal analyst Jonathan Turley said Sunday on “The Big Weekend Show” that President Joe Biden showed “a degree of contempt for the American people” by pardoning his son Hunter Biden on his conviction and his guilty plea related to gun charges.

Host Julie Banderas said, “Great to have you on the show tonight. Let’s talk about the bad precedent that this could be set and abused by later presidents and possibly sadly tarnish the reputation of President Biden. I mean, when you become president, your role as president is to put the nation first. And here we have a president who is putting his family first after promising America that he would not do so.”

Turley said, “Well, that’s right. And this brings to mind the same type of familial action taken by Bill Clinton, who pardoned his brother in his final days of office. And it also shows a degree of contempt for the American people. You know, this is a president who didn’t just simply lie about not ever speaking to his son’s business associates, of never being in meetings with them, but he lied repeatedly to the American people when he was a candidate for re-election. And he was asked repeatedly, about his son’s case and denied that he would do that. He has now violated that pledge.”

