Murphy: ‘Insane’ Trump Has No Idea How to Impose Tariffs

Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that President-elect Donald Trump “has no idea how to impose tariffs.”

Host Kristen Welker said, “Let me turn to tariffs. I want to get your reaction to that big headline. President-elect Donald Trump threatening to impose tariffs against Canada, Mexico and China. We should note that President Biden has kept some of the Trump tariffs in place and built on them and has imposed tariffs. Do we know that’s good policy?”

Murphy said, “Donald Trump has no idea how to impose tariffs or how to create American jobs and he did impose tariffs and we lost manufacturing jobs. Joe Biden knows how to use tariffs in coordination with subsidies and incentives for domestic manufacturing such that while he was president we grew manufacturing jobs. The headline here is that Donald Trump’s entire economic policy is going to be about a massive tax break for the billionaires that were in charge of his cabinets and the tariffs are a distraction for what the real agenda is going to be, to be able to use government to dramatically increase the wealth of his cabinet and the friends of that cabinet and it will raise costs on ordinary Americans while billionaires get off scot-free.”

He added, “Donald Trump engages in thoughtless, insane policy that ends up in prices going up, but not jobs being create in the United States. You have to use tariffs in the right way.”

