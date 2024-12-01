Raskin: Deep State ‘Means Anybody Who Doesn’t Do the Will of Donald Trump’

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that the term “deep State” refers to President-elect Donald Trump’s selection of Kash Patel to head the FBI because his objective is reforming the institution.

Guest host Kasie Hunt said, “Do you think there are any issues inside the FBI around politicization, as many who voted for Donald Trump seem to say?”

Raskin said, “Well, undoubtedly, if you look at it historically, for example, during the COINTELPRO period the FBI really was weaponized against Doctor King and the Civil Rights Movement and the Peace Movement. There was, you know decades of the FBI being basically used as a political instrument. There’s an interesting book about that, about J. Edgar Hoover by Beverly Gage and people can look at. ”

He added, “So I haven’t seen what the proof is that the FBI has been weaponized against a political party or the Department of Justice. Of course, this Department of Justice has brought charges against Democratic U.S. Senator in New Jersey, a Democratic Congressman in Texas. And so some people just seem to think that it should go only in one direction. If it doesn’t, then somehow it’s politicized.I think that’s what they mean when they talk about politicization in the Deep State. I mean, the Deep State, nobody’s ever defined it. Apparently it just means anybody who doesn’t do the will of Donald Trump.”

