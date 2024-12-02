MSNBC Contributor Jong-Fast Speechless over President Biden Pardoning Hunter

MSNBC political contributor Molly Jong-Fast was speechless on Sunday’s broadcast of “Ayman” after hearing that President Biden pardoned his son, Hunter Biden.

Guest host Melissa Murray said, “I just want to alert you all to some breaking news that we’re getting. NBC is reporting that President Biden is expected to pardon his son, Hunter Biden. The president’s son was convicted on all three felony charges in June related to the purchase of a revolver when prosecutors argued Hunter lied on a mandatory gun purchase form by saying he was not illegally using or addicted to drugs. According to NBC News, the president made the decision this weekend. Molly, fast and furious, what do you make of this new news?”

Jong-Fast responded, “I, so, I just heard it. I have to process it. I don’t have a take. I’m sorry.”

Political commentator Michelle Goldberg said, “I mean, look, I don’t think that Democrats can uphold all of these norms single handedly. Hunter Biden was prosecuted for a crime that a normal person would not be prosecuted for and Joe Biden bent over backwards not to intervene in order to show you know, sort of how much of a respecter of norms he was unlike Donald Trump. But you know, we see kind of what that got him. And I certainly understand why, you know, kind of he, why would not want to forfeit the future and life of his son to uphold a set of norms that are about to go up in smoke. ”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN